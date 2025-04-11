Hafiz Naeem leads protest against Israeli attacks on Palestinians

Jamaat-e-Islami held a Gaza March on Lahore’s Mall Road to support Palestinians. The rally was led by JI Chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, who spoke to a large and emotional crowd.

During his speech, Hafiz Naeem strongly criticized Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu for the attacks on innocent people. He warned that every drop of blood would be accounted for. Moreover, he accused the United States of backing Israel’s actions.

He also condemned Pakistan’s political leaders for staying silent. According to him, both the government and opposition are more focused on gaining U.S. support than helping Palestinians. Therefore, he urged Arab countries to unite and take a stand.

In addition, Hafiz Naeem demanded official recognition of Hamas and called for opening its office in Pakistan. He announced another large Gaza March in Karachi on April 20 to continue the public pressure.