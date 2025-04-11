President Zardari tests negative for covid, continues recovery in hospital

President Asif Ali Zardari has tested negative for Covid-19, according to his doctor, Dr. Asim Hussain. He is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital in Karachi after testing positive on April 2.

Dr. Asim said the president is recovering well but will stay hospitalised for a few more days. He is also undergoing physiotherapy as part of his recovery process.

Doctors are checking his condition three times a day, and hospital staff have restricted all visits for safety. The president’s recent blood test results have been encouraging.

Zardari was moved from Nawabshah to Karachi for better care. His family receives regular updates, and doctors are closely monitoring his health during this recovery phase.