Justin Bieber leans on Hailey as she takes lead in their marriage

Justin Bieber is reportedly letting his wife Hailey Baldwin take more responsibility in their relationship. According to Life & Style, he has been supportive of her goals and encouraged her from the beginning.

The source said Justin told Hailey to follow her passion and supported her through difficult times. He’s proud of her success and is happy for her to be the main earner in the family.

Meanwhile, Hailey is deeply concerned about Justin’s mental health. A source told RadarOnline that she has asked loved ones to keep him in their prayers.

Though she tries to help, Hailey knows she can’t fix things alone. Insiders believe Justin is struggling more now than ever before.