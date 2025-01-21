BoR to introduce reforms In Land Acquisition Act

A pivotal meeting on reforms in the Land Acquisition Act was chaired by Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Nabeel Javed. Participants included Member Colonies Abdul Waheed Malik, Member Consolidation Rashid Kamal ur Rehman, Member IT Muhammad Tariq Qureshi, Secretary Revenue Board Hafiz Ahmad Tariq, Secretary S&R Anha Hamid, Secretary Colonies Shah Rukh Niazi, Deputy Commissioner Kasur Aurangzeb Haider, Director General Industries Asif Farukh, among other officials.

Addressing the meeting, SMBR Nabeel Javed stated that the Board of Revenue Punjab is introducing significant reforms in the Land Acquisition Act. He clarified that land acquisition will only be undertaken for public welfare projects. He emphasized ensuring 100% compliance with food security and environmental surveys before issuing a notification under Section 4 of the Act. Moreover, the government is considering imposing a 20% administrative charge on land-acquiring agencies or industries.

SMBR further elaborated that notifications under Section 4 of the Land Acquisition Act will be issued within two years. Additionally, the assessment of land prices will be carried out after the notifications of Section 6, with comparative evaluations of market and DC rates.