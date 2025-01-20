SC serves notices in plea seeking restoration of students’ unions

A constitutional bench of Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday served notices to respondents including federation in a petition seeking restoration of students’ unions.

A six-member constitutional headed by Justice Amin ud Din Khan heard the case.

During the course of proceeding, Justice Jamal Mandokhail remarked that the schedule for the students’ union elections has been issued in Quaid-e-Azam University, and the elections here should be seen as a pilot project.

Justice Jamal Mandokhel said that politics has entered even the bar elections while political parties have formed their political wings in educational institutions.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar questioned that is there a ban on students’ unions? When was this ban imposed? Political parties have political wings in Karachi University, students’ unions do not mean politics but the welfare of students, he said. Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi said that violence occurred in Karachi University due to student unions, due to which rangers have been deployed there for 35 years. Lawyer Umar Gilani said that Rangers were deployed in Karachi University due to special circumstances.

Justice Amin ud Din Khan said that the Students Union is a nursery, these same people will later have to take care of the country. Justice Rizvi said that the problem should be solved by sitting with good students. Justice Musarrat Hilali said that let the children study, why are they being brought into politics. The bench served notices to respondents and adjourned further hearing.