Bradley Cooper and Gigi’s families’ bonding comes to light

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid’s families are growing closer as their daughters are spending quality time together.

A source told PEOPLE magazine that Cooper’s 7-year-old daughter Lea De Seine and Gigi Hadid’s 4-year-old daughter Khai “spend time together.”

The insider quipped, “It’s very sweet,” while another source added, “They are busy with work but also prioritise their relationship and daughters.”

For the unversed, the 50-year-old actor of A Star Is Born shares his daughter with Russian fashion model Irina Shayk.

The couple started dating in 2015 and ended up parting ways after two years.

Per the same outlet, in December 2024, Cooper celebrated his birthday with his daughter as they watched the Philadelphia Eagles play the New York Giants in Philadelphia, Penn.

The Hangover star was seen sitting with his daughter, who smiled while enjoying the game.

He showed his sentiments for his daughter during a February 2024 appearance on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, where he claimed that he “owes” his “life to Lea” and continued, “Honestly, I’m not sure I’d be alive if I wasn’t a dad.”

It is pertinent to mention that the 29-year-old Hadid welcomed her only child with Zayn Malik, whom she broke up with after dating for almost six years in October 2021.