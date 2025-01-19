Jomel believes in team’s ability to chase target

West Indies spinner Jomel Warrican, speaking to the media during the Multan Test, shared insights on the team’s performance and expectations for the remainder of the match against Pakistan. Addressing a controversial decision involving Pakistan’s Kamran Ghulam, Warrican expressed the team’s disappointment but acknowledged the limitations of technology in such situations. “We were disappointed with the decision regarding Kamran Ghulam’s dismissal, but technology was not in our control. We have to focus on the game and adapt to the circumstances,” he said. Looking ahead to Pakistan’s increasing lead, Warrican remained optimistic about West Indies’ ability to chase a competitive target. “If Pakistan sets a target of 275 or even 300 runs, we believe we have the ability to achieve it. The key will be staying disciplined and capitalizing on scoring opportunities,” he stated confidently. Despite being under pressure, Warrican stressed the importance of maintaining composure and executing the team’s plans effectively. West Indies faces a challenging task in the ongoing Test, with Pakistan holding a substantial lead. However, Warrican’s remarks highlight the team’s resilience and determination to mount a fightback in what has been a gripping contest so far.