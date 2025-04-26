Mohsin naqvi demands neutral probe into Pahalgam attack

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi demanded an independent investigation into the Pahalgam incident. He said Pakistan would fully support any neutral inquiry. He added that Pakistan wants to reveal the truth and expose false claims being made internationally.

Naqvi made it clear that Pakistan had no role in the attack, directly or indirectly. However, he shared that India is behind many terror incidents in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He also warned that such events hurt Pakistan’s progress and bring political benefit to India.

He questioned why such incidents often happen when foreign leaders visit India. He stressed that Pakistan is a peaceful country. But at the same time, he warned that the nation will never compromise on its sovereignty or rights.

Moreover, Naqvi revealed that Pakistan had recently stopped several terror plots with the help of its intelligence agencies. He said seven IEDs were recovered in the past three days. He concluded that now the responsibility lies with India and the world to respond to Pakistan’s offer for an honest and fair investigation.