Sindh braces for heatwave until april 30

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has warned that most parts of Sindh will face a strong heatwave until April 30. Temperatures will stay much higher than normal in several cities, creating tough weather conditions across the province.

In Karachi, the weather will remain hot and humid for the next three days. The temperature may rise to 39°C. However, sea breezes from the southwest are expected to continue, offering some relief from the intense heat.

Other cities like Jacobabad, Dadu, Kashmore, and Qambar Shahdadkot may experience temperatures 6 to 8 degrees above normal. Meanwhile, Tharparkar, Umerkot, and Mirpurkhas could see a 4 to 6-degree rise above average levels.

The PMD has also predicted that Punjab will continue to experience a heatwave. Citizens should stay indoors during peak hours, drink plenty of water, and avoid unnecessary outdoor activity.