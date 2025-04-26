Over 400 injured in huge explosion at southern Iran port

A massive explosion hit Shahid Rajaee Port in southern Iran early Saturday, injuring more than 400 people. The blast occurred around 12:30am local time, causing panic and forcing authorities to halt all port activities immediately.

State media reported that dozens of the injured were rushed to local hospitals. The exact cause remains unclear, but early reports suggest a fuel tank may have exploded. Emergency teams quickly arrived to control the fire and secure the area.

The port is located near Bandar Abbas, along the vital Strait of Hormuz. It plays a key role in Iran’s shipping trade. The blast was powerful enough to cause major damage to parts of the dock and nearby infrastructure.

Although no deaths have been confirmed yet, the situation remains serious. Authorities are investigating the incident while rescue operations continue. The fire is still being tackled by emergency responders.