US-Ukraine leaders meet in Rome: Productive talks on ending Ukraine-Russia conflict

US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy held a “very productive” meeting in Rome on Saturday, a White House official confirmed. The meeting took place while both leaders were in Rome to attend the funeral of Pope Francis. This was their first encounter since a heated exchange in the Oval Office earlier this year.

Zelenskiy’s office confirmed the meeting but did not provide further details. The meeting comes at a critical time for peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. Trump, who has been pushing for a ceasefire between the two nations, emphasized the importance of a high-level meeting between Kyiv and Moscow to finalize a deal.

Trump’s envoy had reportedly held productive talks with Russian officials recently, which raised hopes for progress. However, significant differences remain on key issues, including the status of Crimea, sanctions on Russia, and security guarantees for Ukraine. The US proposal to recognize Crimea as part of Russia is a major point of contention for Kyiv and its European allies.

Despite tensions earlier this year, including a dispute over Zelenskiy’s attire during an Oval Office meeting, both leaders appeared to engage in constructive dialogue in Rome. Zelenskiy once again chose a military-style outfit instead of a suit, reinforcing his commitment to solidarity with Ukrainian soldiers.