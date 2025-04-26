Imran Khan attack: Main accused sentenced to life imprisonment

In a significant development, a special anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Gujranwala has sentenced the prime accused in the attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to life imprisonment. The court convicted Naveed, the main assailant, on charges related to terrorism and the murder of Moazzam, handing him two separate life sentences along with a fine of Rs. 500,000.

The court found Naveed guilty under sections related to terrorism and murder, imposing a life sentence on him for each charge. Additionally, he was ordered to serve 3 to 5 years in prison for injuring four others in the attack. The special court also acquitted two co-accused, Tayyab Jahangir Butt and Waqas, due to lack of sufficient evidence.

The case stems from the November 2022 incident in Wazirabad, where Imran Khan, along with several other leaders, was injured after a gunman opened fire on his convoy during PTI’s long march. The attack led to the death of a PTI worker, and the shooting incident sparked a nationwide controversy, with Imran Khan accusing high-ranking officials, including the federal interior minister, of being involved.

Following the attack, a joint investigation team (JIT) was formed, and an FIR was filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act of 1997. The investigation and legal proceedings have been ongoing since November 7, 2022, leading to the court’s verdict on Saturday.