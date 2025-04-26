Abrar Ahmed credits PSL for white-ball success and growth

Mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed, representing Quetta Gladiators in HBL PSL, credits the tournament for his growth in white-ball cricket. Starting with Karachi Kings in 2017, Abrar’s early success in regional cricket led to his PSL debut. Despite a two-year injury break, he made a strong return, becoming a key player in limited-overs formats.

His standout performance in the 2024 PSL, with 16 wickets in 10 matches, earned him a place in Pakistan’s T20I and ODI squads. Abrar highlighted how the PSL helped showcase his unique bowling skills, including carrom balls and googlies, essential for T20 cricket.

As a mystery spinner, Abrar focuses on adapting his tactics to the batsman and conditions. Playing for Quetta Gladiators has allowed him to further refine his skills, with guidance from legends like Sir Vivian Richards.

Abrar also praised his experience with Quetta Gladiators, enjoying working with captain Saud Shakeel and team director Sarfaraz Ahmed. His positive experiences with the team have helped him grow into one of the top players in PSL 2025.