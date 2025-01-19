FBI visits Ben Affleck’s house amid wildfires

The FBI may have been in Ben Affleck’s neighborhood, but they weren’t looking for him. Two FBI agents as well as two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s office deputies were surveying the Palisades neighborhood over the weekend of Jan. 11 and 12 as part of an investigation related to the ongoing Los Angeles wildfires. A spokesperson for the FBI told E! News, “Members of the FBI’s Ground Intercept task force are conducting activity in the area of the Palisades fire relative to unauthorized drone activity. Agents and our local partners may be visible throughout the area, including at various residences, for this reason.” Photos obtained by TMZ appear to show officers outside Ben’s house, which is located near the Palisades. The FBI would not confirm to E! whether they were specifically at Ben’s home. E! News has reached out to Ben’s rep for comment but has not heard back. While the FBI likewise did not share specifics regarding the unauthorized drone activity they are looking into, on Jan. 9 a private drone struck a Canadian firefighting plane-known as a Super Scooper, which is designed to drop water over wildfires-as it flew over the Palisades fire.