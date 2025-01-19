PM welcomes digital FDI initiative

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that adopting digital infrastructure, embracing digitisation, and promoting new digital activities and exports of digital services can create a framework to attract foreign direct investment (FDI).

He termed it a significant milestone towards establishing an investor-friendly environment in the country.

In a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, Shehbaz Sharif welcomed Pakistan’s inclusion in the World Economic Forum (WEF) and Digital Cooperation Organisation’s (DCO) joint Digital Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Initiative.

“Pakistan is the first country to adopt the Digital FDI Initiative under the WEF framework,” he noted.

The initiative’s first digital FDI project aims to identify key targets and advance digital growth, the premier said, adding that it includes a framework focusing on digital infrastructure, digitisation, and the export of digital services. These efforts, he stressed, can incentivise direct foreign investment.

“Pakistan is moving towards a comprehensive digital economy, which is a step towards sustainable development and prosperity. This initiative reflects the Government of Pakistan’s commitment to fostering economic growth,” Shehbaz remarked.

The initiative will also contribute to developing an investor-friendly environment in Pakistan, he added, highlighting its importance in achieving long-term economic objectives.