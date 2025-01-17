PSO of Bangladeshi armed forces visits Naval HQ,

Principal Staff Officer (PSO) of the Armed Forces Division of Bangladesh, Lieutenant General SM Kamrul Hassan, was called on the Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Admiral Naveed Ashraf durinh his visit to the Naval Headquarters here Friday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional maritime security environment and prospects for enhanced bilateral naval collaboration between the two countries were discussed, said a press release issued by Directorate General Public Relations, Pak Navy.

Various avenues of cooperation, including training, exchange of visits and conduct of bilateral naval exercises between the navies of Pakistan and Bangladesh were also highlighted. The Naval Chief highlighted the Pakistan Navy’s initiatives to ensure maritime security and peace in the region through Regional Maritime Security Patrols.

The visiting dignitary appreciated the Pakistan Navy’s role and contributions in promoting collaborative maritime security in the region. The visit of Lieutenant General SM Kamrul Hassan, Principal Staff Officer, is expected to further strengthen and expand defence ties between the two brotherly countries, fostering collaboration and robust relations between their defence forces.