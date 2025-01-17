Pakistani diplomat meets EU MPs, discusses ways to deepen cooperation

Pakistan’s Chargé d’affaires in Belgium Faraz Zaidi on Thursday held separate meetings with different members of the European Parliament and discussed Pakistan-EU ties, ways to deepen cooperation and matters of regional and global importance.

Among those whom the diplomat met included Chair of Foreign Affairs Committee, European Parliament, David McAllister and Head of Asia Pacific 2 Division of the European External Action Service (EEAS) dealing with Pakistan, Deren Derya, according to embassy’s X timeline.

During his interaction with Deren Derya both the dignitaries discussed ongoing and upcoming engagements and explored opportunities for intensifying relations.

Meanwhile, Faraz Zaidi also wrote on his X timeline that he had a “very pleasant and warm” meeting with Chair of Foreign Affairs Committee David McAllister.

In the meeting, they held candid discussions on the global and regional political landscape.

He said that he looked forward to the continued positive engagement with the European parliament.