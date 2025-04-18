Farhan Saeed Proves Yet Again Why He’s One of the Most Versatile Stars Today

Karachi: Farhan Saeed continues to prove he’s not just a singer or an actor-he’s a rare artist who truly excels at both. His latest release, Socho Se Jaati Nahi, the official OST for his upcoming drama Sheeren Farhad, is a perfect showcase of his unmatched versatility. The song not only highlights his soulful voice but also sets the emotional tone for the drama where he plays the lead opposite Kinza Hashmi.

Sung by Farhan and the talented Amna Rai, with music composed by Hassan Rai and Qasim Dahir, and written by Ali Moeen and Hassan Rai, the track is a heartfelt tribute to timeless love. Directed by Asad Mumtaz and produced by Momina Duraid, Sheeren Farhad adds another powerful role to Farhan’s growing list of standout performances.

Whether it’s through music or acting, Farhan Saeed continues to connect with audiences on a deeper level. With every project, he raises the bar- cementing his place as one of the most dynamic and beloved stars in the industry today.