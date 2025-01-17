Ayaz expresses dismay over undue delay in construction of 104 family suites

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Thursday expressed his dissatisfaction with the prolonged delay in the construction of the 104 family suites at the Parliament Lodges.

The project, which has been ongoing for more than a decade, is critical for accommodating members of the National Assembly.

During a meeting with representatives from the Capital Development Authority (CDA), the Speaker emphasized the need for expediting the funding process and resolving any administrative and financial bottlenecks.

He stressed that timely completion of such public projects is essential for safeguarding the national exchequer.

Ayaz Sadiq pointed out that 35 members of the National Assembly currently lack proper accommodation and urged the CDA to expedite the approval of the project’s budget by the concerned government agencies.

He expressed his displeasure over the lack of professionalism demonstrated by the CDA in handling the project and underscored that delays have resulted in escalating costs, which place an unnecessary burden on the national budget.

The CDA representatives informed the meeting that the project was initially started in 2010 with an estimated cost of Rs 2.6 billion. However, due to the prolonged delays, the cost has now escalated to Rs 8.6 billion.

The CDA also briefed the Speaker on the current status of the project.

The speaker reiterated the importance of addressing both administrative and financial issues promptly to ensure the timely completion of the 104 family suites at the Parliament Lodges.