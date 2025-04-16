Gaza’s Shabab Jabaliya football club reduced to rubble amid conflict

The Shabab Jabaliya football club in Gaza, once a vibrant center for sports, has been destroyed by Israeli forces. The club’s grounds now serve as a temporary shelter named “Sesame Street Camp,” housing around 120 displaced Palestinians. This tragic shift followed a ground assault in May 2024 that devastated the club’s facilities.

Before its destruction, the club included a gym, training halls, and an administrative building worth nearly $1 million. Walid Shaheen, the club’s director since 2012, invested much of his own time and resources into developing the complex. He expressed deep sorrow over the loss of both the infrastructure and the people associated with the club.

Since the start of Israel’s operations in October 2023, the club has faced significant losses. Players, coaches, and board members have been killed, including striker Muhammad al-Malfooh and his uncle, coach Nihad al-Malfooh. Survivors remember them as brothers and colleagues, highlighting the personal impact of the conflict.

Rebuilding the club seems uncertain, as many members are displaced. Director Shaheen noted that sports are currently a low priority amid the humanitarian crisis. He criticized the lack of international support, stating that no sports organizations, including FIFA, have reached out or condemned the violence. The road to recovery for Gaza’s athletes and institutions will likely take much longer than just rebuilding facilities.