Worker fatally shot during attack on Sheikhupura fast-food outlet

A fast-food outlet in Sheikhupura was attacked on April 14, resulting in the tragic death of a worker. Two assailants approached the restaurant, and one opened fire from outside. The victim, 45-year-old Asif Nawaz, was working in the kitchen when he was shot. Despite immediate medical attention, he later died from his injuries.

The Punjab Police are under scrutiny for failing to ensure the safety of international food chains in the area. Critics point out that many suspects involved in violent protests remain at large. An FIR has been filed against the attackers under sections of the Pakistan Penal Code and the Anti-Terrorism Act. Forensic experts were called in to collect evidence.

RPO Athar Ismail noted that the attack occurred after a religious group organized an anti-Israel protest. Although the group assured local authorities of a peaceful gathering, the shooting happened shortly after the protest ended. The police and intelligence agencies have initiated a search operation, leading to the arrest of 40 suspects linked to the protests. However, the main suspect in Nawaz’s murder is still missing.

This incident is part of a troubling trend. Just a few weeks ago, a mob attacked another fast-food branch in Lahore, causing considerable damage. In addition, violent mobs have targeted KFC and Domino’s outlets in other cities like Karachi and Mirpurkhas. Following the latest shooting, more security measures were implemented at fast-food chains to protect employees and customers alike.