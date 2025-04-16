China set to open world’s tallest bridge this summer

China plans to unveil the world’s tallest bridge, the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, this summer. Located in Guizhou province, the bridge is scheduled to open by June 30, 2025. It will soar 2,051 feet (625 meters) above the Beipan River, surpassing France’s Millau Viaduct by nearly 950 feet.

The bridge, a significant achievement in modern engineering, symbolizes China’s dedication to infrastructure development in less-developed regions. Chief engineer Zhang Shenglin stated, “This super project will become a landmark demonstrating China’s infrastructure strength.” Construction began on January 18, 2022, and progressed quickly despite the challenges of high-altitude work.

As a steel truss suspension bridge, it stretches 9,482 feet (2,890 meters) in total length. Its main span is 4,660 feet long and is supported by two tall towers. Engineers also designed the bridge to minimize environmental impact, using a slim-profile design that consists of 93 steel truss segments weighing around 22,000 tonnes.

The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge will significantly reduce travel time across the canyon, from two hours to just one minute. Guizhou has become a global leader in bridge construction, with nearly half of the world’s top 100 tallest bridges located there. China has already completed eight of the world’s ten tallest bridges, showcasing its rapid infrastructure development.