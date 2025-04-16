Cricket returns to the olympics in LA28 after 128 years

Cricket will make its Olympic comeback after 128 years, as confirmed by LA28 organizers. The sport, which last appeared in the Olympics in 1900, will be played in Pomona, California. This decision ends speculation about possible venues like New York.

The cricket tournament will feature a six-team Twenty20 format for both men and women. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) had previously approved cricket’s inclusion, highlighting its global appeal with an estimated fan base of 2.5 billion. The International Cricket Council (ICC) welcomed the venue confirmation, calling it a major milestone for the sport.

In addition to cricket, LA28 announced several exciting venues for other sports. Squash will make its Olympic debut at Universal Studios’ Courthouse Square, a famous location from beloved films. Meanwhile, the triathlon will move to Venice Beach, which will also host the start of the men’s and women’s marathons.

LA28 chief executive Reynold Hoover said they are committed to delivering an exceptional Olympic Games. Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass added that this event will showcase the city’s rich diversity. Overall, the upcoming games promise an exciting array of sports and stunning locations.