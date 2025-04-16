Pakistan sends 300 students to China for advanced agricultural training

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced a new initiative on Wednesday. Pakistan will send 300 agricultural students to China for specialized training in modern farming techniques. The students were chosen from a pool of 1,000 graduates. This program aims to equip young people with the skills necessary for national development.

During a ceremony in Islamabad, PM Shehbaz emphasized that the youth are the nation’s most valuable asset. He stated that investing in their education is vital for Pakistan’s progress. By gaining expertise abroad, these students can help to advance agriculture when they return home. Their knowledge will support rural communities and drive economic growth.

Additionally, the prime minister shared plans to encourage graduates to start their own businesses. The government will provide subsidies, facilities, and low-interest loans to assist these entrepreneurs. This support aims to foster innovation in the agricultural sector and improve overall productivity.

PM Shehbaz expressed gratitude to China for hosting the students. He praised the agricultural advancements he observed during his visit to a university in China. He urged the students to study China’s successful agricultural practices and apply them in Pakistan. This initiative reflects the government’s commitment to enhancing agricultural capacity and encouraging youth-driven innovation.