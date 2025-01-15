Itoje replaces George as England captain for Six Nations

Maro Itoje was selected Tuesday as England’s captain for the Six Nations rugby tournament, replacing Jamie George. The 30-year-old lock takes the role for the first time, having previously deputized for George when the hooker has been replaced in the second half of games. George, who has had the armband since the 2023 Rugby World Cup, was demoted to vice-captain alongside Ellis Genge. Itoje, who has 88 caps, was appointed as Saracens captain for this season, also ahead of George. “He´s a calm, influential leader, renowned for his commitment to upholding high standards and his ability to motivate those around him,” England coach Steve Borthwick said.