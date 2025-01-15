CDA conducts e-balloting for 236 residential plots in sector C-14

Capital Development Authority (CDA) conducted a successful e-balloting process for the allotment of 236 residential plots in Sector C-14, a prime location nestled at the foothills of the Margalla Hills.

The process, held under the direct supervision of Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, was lauded for its transparency and efficiency.

The e-balloting was conducted with the technical assistance of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to ensure openness and fairness on Tuesday.

Seed numbers were randomly collected from the participants attending the event to maintain integrity in the selection process.

Overseas Pakistanis were given the first right of preference for the plots in Sector C-14.

In case, successful applicants fail to pay their dues by the stipulated deadline, the plots will be allotted to citizens on a waiting list formed during the balloting.

The CDA received an overwhelming response, with over 1,700 applications submitted for the limited plots.

Sector C-14, touted as the future “E-7” of Islamabad, is a highly sought-after residential area due to its prime location and the promise of all modern civic amenities.

The CDA assured applicants that the development work in the sector is progressing rapidly, with 24/7 efforts underway to ensure timely completion.

The list of successful candidates has been made available on the CDA’s official website and social media platforms, ensuring accessibility for all participants. Chairman Randhawa extended his gratitude to the applicants for their trust in the CDA and congratulated the successful candidates.

In light of the growing interest in Sector C-14, Chairman Randhawa announced plans to launch new residential sectors and accelerate development in previously launched sectors.

He reaffirmed CDA’s commitment to providing timely possession of plots and enhancing the city’s infrastructure. “We are dedicated to making Islamabad a more beautiful and sustainable city. I urge all citizens to join hands with us in this mission,” Chairman Randhawa said.

Sector C-14 continues to attract attention as a prime residential location, and the CDA’s commitment to transparent processes and rapid development work has further solidified public trust in its initiatives.