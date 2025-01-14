NZ, Australian cricketers lead player picks at PSL 10 draft

New Zealand batting ace Kane Williamson and Australian David Warner among the 14 players from New Zealand and Australia cricket to be picked in the platinum category among the foreign players picked during the player draft of the Pakistan Super League 10 at the iconic Hazoori Bagh, Lahore Fort here on Monday.

Australian opener David Warner was the first to be picked by Karachi Kings in the platinum category while Kane Williamson was also picked by the Kings in the supplementary category.

The Kiwi players topped the list as eight Kiwi players including Kane Wiliamson (Karachi Kings), Dary Mitchel (Lahore Qalandars), Adam Milne (Karachi Kings), Mark Chapman (Quetta Gladiators), Michael Bracewell (Multan Sultans), Finn Allen (Finn Allen), Tim Seifert (Karachi Kings), and Kyle Jamieson (Quetta Gladiators) were picked roped in by the six PSL franchises. As many as three Kiwis were roped in by Karachi Kings.

The Australian cricketers were second on list of the most-wanted players during the HBL PSL 10 draft as six were drafted by different franchises. David Warner (Karachi Kings), Matthew Short (Islamabad United), Max Bryant (Peshawar Zalmi), Benjamin Dwarshuis (Islamabad United), Riley Meredith (Islamabad United) and Sean Abbott (Quetta Gladiators) are the players who picked.

Five West Indian cricketers were picked at the PSL 10 player draft while three of them were hired during the supplementary category. The five WI players included Jason Holder (Islamabad United) Gudakesh Moti (Multan Sultans), Alazari Joseph (Peshawar Zalmi), Johnson Charles (Multan Sultans, Shai Hope (Multan Sultans). Three WI cricketers were picked by Multan Sultans for PSL 2025.

Bangladesh tigers also did well at the auction as three Bangladeshi players were picked at the PSL Player Draft 2025 and the players are fast bowling sensation Nahid Rana (Peshawar Zalmi), Rishad Hussain (Lahore Qalandars) and Liton Das (Karachi Kings).

Two Englishmen Tom Curran (Lahore Qalandars), Sam Billings (Lahore Qalandars); two South African Corbin Bosch (Peshawar Zalmi) and Rassie van der Dussen (Lahore Qalandars); two Sri Lankan Kusal Prera (Lahore Qalandars), and Kusal Mendis (Quetta Gladiators) and as many Afghani cricketers in Najibullah Zadran (Peshawar Zalmi) and Mohammad Nabi (Karachi Kings) were picked by the franchises.

One each American, UAE, Irish cricketer each in Andries Gous, Muhammad Naeem and Josh Little respectively were picked at the auction of the PSL 10. Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi have reserved their picks from the supplementary category.