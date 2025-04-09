Punjab schools implement strict dress code for teachers

The Punjab School Education Department has introduced a new dress code for teachers in government schools. This decision follows a similar regulation implemented in Sindh. A recent notification clearly outlines the attire requirements for male and female teachers.

Male teachers are now prohibited from wearing jeans and T-shirts while at school. Female teachers must avoid excessive makeup, high heels, and expensive jewelry. Instead, they are required to wear shalwar kameez with either dupattas or hijabs to reflect professional and cultural values.

The department insists that maintaining a professional appearance is crucial for educators. Therefore, they will take strict action against teachers who do not follow the new guidelines. Private schools are also required to enforce this dress code among their staff.

This decision aims to promote discipline and respect for cultural norms within educational institutions. By ensuring teachers dress appropriately, the Punjab School Education Department hopes to set a positive example for students.