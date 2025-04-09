Star-studded lineup for HBL PSL X opening ceremony in Rawalpindi

The HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) X will kick off with an exciting opening ceremony on Friday, April 11. Sufi legend Abida Parveen, pop star Ali Zafar, and the rap duo Young Stunners will take the stage at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Notably, this marks the first time Rawalpindi will host the tournament’s opening event.

The ceremony will begin at 7 PM. During this time, fans can enjoy performances by artists singing the official PSL X anthem. In addition, Abrar ul Haq, Natasha Baig, Talha Anjum, and Ali Zafar will join the lineup. Furthermore, the event will include a cultural showcase and a spectacular fireworks display, making it a memorable occasion.

After the ceremony, the first match will start at 8:30 PM. Defending champions Islamabad United will compete against two-time winners Lahore Qalandars. Therefore, fans can expect an energetic start to the tournament, creating excitement for the games ahead.

HBL PSL X will take place across four venues: Rawalpindi, Karachi, Lahore, and Multan. Finally, the grand finale is scheduled for May 18 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Fans can purchase tickets for the ceremony and matches at pcb.tcs.com.pk.