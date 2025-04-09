New Chargesheet reveals details in Saif Ali Khan stabbing case

Mumbai Police have filed a 1,000-page chargesheet in the stabbing incident involving Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. The document highlights new details about the attack and the actions of the accused, 30-year-old Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, from Bangladesh. The incident occurred on January 16, 2025, when Shehzad broke into Saif’s Bandra home.

According to the chargesheet, Shehzad attempted to enter through the main gate but was blocked by security. He then accessed the rear duct area and climbed floors to reach Saif’s flat. Once inside, he attacked the caretaker and demanded money. Saif intervened but was stabbed in the back and torso during the struggle.

Interestingly, police say the attacker did not realize he was confronting a celebrity until after the assault. Panicking, he fled the scene. Forensic reports confirmed that the knife fragments found in Saif’s wounds matched the weapon used in the crime. Authorities have collected evidence and statements from over 70 witnesses.

After the attack, Shehzad changed clothes and traveled around the city, discarding evidence along the way. Saif underwent surgery at Lilavati Hospital and has since resumed his professional engagements. Increased security measures are now in place around his home, as the investigation continues towards a trial for attempted murder and robbery.