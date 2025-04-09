US firms urged to invest in Pakistan’s mineral wealth

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has invited US companies to invest in Pakistan’s mineral sector. He spoke during a meeting with a US delegation led by Erik Mayer, who represents the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs. The delegation is in Islamabad for the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum.

Sharif highlighted the untapped potential of the mining sector. He noted it as a key area for investment and encouraged American firms to explore the opportunities available. The prime minister emphasized that a stronger partnership between the US and Pakistan can benefit both nations.

Mayer praised Pakistan for hosting the forum and acknowledged the vast opportunities in the mineral sector. He expressed interest in enhancing economic ties between the two countries. The meeting included several high-ranking Pakistani officials, underscoring the importance of the discussion.

Furthermore, PM Sharif recently emphasised the need to maximize mineral resources. He proposed processing minerals domestically instead of exporting raw materials. This approach could create jobs and provide better economic returns. He also stressed the importance of including technology transfer in future investment agreements to benefit Pakistan’s industry in the long run.