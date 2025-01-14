Iga Swiatek delivers unconvincing win to reach second round in Melbourne

World number two Iga Swiatek advanced to the second round of the Australian Open on Monday with an unconvincing 6-3 6-4 win against first-time opponent Katerina Siniakova on John Cain Arena. Swiatek struggled to find the deliberate rhythm that has helped win her five Grand Slam titles as her Czech opponent, a doubles specialist, put up some stiff resistance. “For sure it wasn’t an easy first round so I’m happy I got through,” said the 23-year-old Pole. “I felt like she was playing really well and I knew I needed to be more proactive and I was that way (in the end).” Her hesitant win against the 50th-ranked Siniakova was nonetheless popular with the many Polish fans who always provide her with strong support in Melbourne.