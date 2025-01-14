Daily Times

Tuesday, January 14, 2025


Iga Swiatek delivers unconvincing win to reach second round in Melbourne

Reuters

World number two Iga Swiatek advanced to the second round of the Australian Open on Monday with an unconvincing 6-3 6-4 win against first-time opponent Katerina Siniakova on John Cain Arena. Swiatek struggled to find the deliberate rhythm that has helped win her five Grand Slam titles as her Czech opponent, a doubles specialist, put up some stiff resistance. “For sure it wasn’t an easy first round so I’m happy I got through,” said the 23-year-old Pole. “I felt like she was playing really well and I knew I needed to be more proactive and I was that way (in the end).” Her hesitant win against the 50th-ranked Siniakova was nonetheless popular with the many Polish fans who always provide her with strong support in Melbourne.

