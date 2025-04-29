Shoaib Akhtar credits Amir for mastering Babar Azam’s weaknesses in PSL 10

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has praised Mohammad Amir for mentally outclassing Babar Azam during their recent HBL PSL 10 encounter. The match, held at Gaddafi Stadium, saw Amir dismissing the Peshawar Zalmi captain for the second time this season. Akhtar noted that Amir’s approach was highly strategic, especially in his battle against Babar, who appeared unsettled by Amir’s deliveries.

Akhtar explained that Babar struggled to see Amir’s balls clearly, with some deliveries even hitting his head or body. He emphasized that Amir was fully aware of Babar’s weaknesses and used this knowledge to gain the upper hand. Despite the crowd chanting Babar’s name, Amir maintained his focus and executed his plan effectively, playing his own game while under pressure.

The former fast bowler also commented on Babar’s batting strategy, suggesting that the Zalmi captain should have adapted to the difficult pitch conditions. According to Akhtar, Babar should have taken more time to settle before going for big shots. He added that even top batters would have found it tough to cope with the pressure in such conditions.

Akhtar concluded by praising Amir’s aggressive bowling and disciplined game plan, which added excitement to the match. He claimed that Zalmi would have struggled to chase even a low target against Amir’s tight attack.