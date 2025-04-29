BCCI plans to expand IPL to 94 matches starting in 2028

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is considering expanding the Indian Premier League (IPL) to a 94-match season starting in 2028. Currently, the IPL is played with 74 matches, but there are plans to increase the number of games. IPL chairman Arun Dhumal stated that the idea is to have each team play home and away matches, which would require a total of 94 games. However, he noted that this expansion would be possible only after the next media rights cycle, which starts in 2028.

BCCI is also evaluating the timing and window for the expanded season. The IPL’s current window is from mid-March to the end of May. However, due to commitments to bilateral cricket and ICC events, expanding the IPL season immediately is challenging. Dhumal emphasized that the expansion could be considered if the landscape of cricket changes, and broadcasters show more interest.

While some franchise officials support the idea of a 94-match season, concerns about viewer fatigue remain. Broadcasters have previously raised issues about declining TV and streaming numbers midway through the tournament. To accommodate more matches, the tournament’s duration might increase by two more weeks. However, Dhumal reassured that there are no immediate plans to add more teams, as ten teams are sufficient for now.

Despite these challenges, Dhumal remains optimistic about the IPL’s future. He praised the 2025 season, highlighting the competition’s quality and the rise of new Indian talent. Dhumal also expressed hope for a first-time IPL champion this year, with teams like Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Punjab Kings in strong contention.