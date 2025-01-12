PFC to showcase Pakistani furniture in Ethiopia

The Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) will participate in the 5th Pakistan-Africa Trade Development Conference and Single Country Exhibition, set to take place in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, from January 15.The three-day event aims to strengthen trade ties between Pakistan and African nations and showcase the country’s growing industries, particularly its vibrant furniture sector. Speaking to a delegation of interior designers led by Ms. Maria Tauqir, GM Interiors Chenone, on Sunday,PFC CEO Mian Kashif Ashfaq described the event as a key platform to foster trade relations and introduce Pakistan’s high quality ,handcrafted furniture , to the African market. He added that the PFC delegation will present a diverse range of furniture, reflecting Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage and craftsmanship.