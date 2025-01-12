PTI supporters don’t want leader out of jail: Azma Bokhari

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that the PTI leader, while sitting in jail, plans to create disorder, while his followers outside are shedding crocodile tears. She further commented that the person who previously threatened to not spare anyone is now begging NRO. Azma Bokhari also mentioned that the founder of PTI’s sister and wife are the biggest beneficiaries of his time in jail.

She expressed these views in response to a statement by Asad Qaiser. Azma Bokhari said that Maryam Nawaz has control over the nerves of the people of PTI. She further pointed out that Maryam Nawaz was disqualified before the 2018 elections at the request of these so-called leaders and was then arrested in front of her father. Today, Maryam Nawaz is serving the people of Punjab as Chief Minister with a historic mandate.

The Information Minister added that the public has understood the deception and cunning of the “Fitna Party.” She emphasized that there is no need to feed milk to a snake that is naturally inclined to bite. She also stated that the person who has betrayed every benefactor cannot expect further sympathy. Since the silence of Fitna Khan, every sector of the country has been progressing. Furthermore, the people of his party do not want him to come out of jail.