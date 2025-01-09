Zara Noor Abbas trolls her own look at brother’s wedding

Zara Noor Abbas, known for her candid personality and unique style, recently addressed the trolling she faced over her walima look at her brother’s wedding. The actress wore a stunning grey gown, but it was her feathered stole that caught everyone’s attention. Social media was ablaze with comments questioning her accessory choice, with many stating she looked beautiful without it. In a recent Instagram video, Zara laughed at herself, admitting that the feathers were a “blunder” and jokingly comparing herself to “Papa Ki Pari”-a phrase often used humorously for overly pampered daughters. However, she made it clear that she loved her gown, despite the mixed reactions to her overall look. Zara’s self-deprecating humour won over her fans, who appreciated her ability to take criticism lightly and own up to fashion missteps.