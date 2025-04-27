Ukrainians reject US proposal to surrender crimea

Ukrainians oppose giving up Crimea due to constitutional barriers. Lawmakers argue it would be politically impossible, as it would require a nationwide vote.

President Zelenskyy has repeatedly said he will not accept formal surrender of Crimea. Public opinion remains firm that any peace deal must allow for the eventual return of the land.

Ukrainian soldiers on the front line continue to fight, vowing to reclaim all their territory, including Crimea, no matter the political outcome.