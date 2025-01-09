Individuals, Ideas and Context

What drives the course of history? Is it merely a succession of eras and rulers, or a record of the human past?

History is, in fact, a dynamic force that has given rise to various branches of knowledge, shaping disciplines like philosophy, psychology, literature, and politics.

History can be categorized into distinct areas, including the history of ideas, art, literature, and culture. This raises the question: Has the individual played a significant role in shaping history?

There are differing perspectives on this issue. Marxist theory posits that modes and means of production shape history, relegating the individual’s role to secondary importance. However, traditional historical accounts often place the individual centre stage.

In the history of science, for instance, a few key figures have made significant contributions. Similarly, in the history of philosophy, a select group of thinkers has had a profound impact. Individuals have thus played diverse roles across various fields and departments.

While some philosophers regard the individual’s role as primary and fundamental, others consider it secondary. This debate highlights the complex interplay between individual agency and broader historical forces in shaping the course of human events.

Individuals from various dynamic professions, such as intellectuals, activists, authors, journalists, lawyers, and more, undoubtedly leave lasting impacts on society and their respective fields. However, Marxist theory posits that the means of production, systems, and systematic control hold the primary influence in shaping history and society.

While iconic thinkers and leaders like Lenin, Castro, Mandela, and Gandhi have significantly impacted history, a closer examination reveals that circumstances, conditions, and historical context ultimately shape these individuals. Their influence is, in part, a product of the situations that surround them.

Two key observations are worth noting:

Although individual contributions can be highly impactful, it is institutions and collective efforts that ultimately yield lasting change.

When power concentrates in the hands of a single individual, without decentralization, it has consistently proven disastrous.

A closer examination of history reveals a sobering truth: individuals often revered as charismatic leaders and beloved by the public, who are expected to uplift society and bring prosperity, have frequently exploited their position for personal gain. Instead of alleviating societal ills, they have ultimately caused devastation, not only to the society they were meant to serve but also to themselves.

Literary giants like Sahir Ludhianvi, Faiz Ahmed Faiz, Allama Iqbal, Ghalib, and Meer were not solely individual talents, but products of their era. Their works were shaped by the movements and events of their time.

Sahir Ludhianvi’s poetry, for instance, was influenced by the Progressive Writers Movement, reflecting the spirit of his age. Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s unique blend of romance and resistance was a product of the revolutionary era he lived in, leaving a lasting impact on Urdu literature.

Similarly, Allama Iqbal’s poetry and prose were shaped by the turmoil faced by Muslims, driving him to offer guidance and direction through his work. Ghalib and Meer’s writings were also products of their respective eras.

This phenomenon is not unique to Urdu literature. Sindhi literature, too, has seen its share of era-specific masterpieces. The works of Jamal Abro, Amar Jaleel, and Ali Baba during the One Unit era cannot be replicated today. The same applies to the ghazals and poems of Shaikh Ayaz, Niaz Hamayoni, and Ustad Bukkari, as well as the novels of Siraj and Agha Saleem.

In contrast, the present era is marked by despair, making it challenging to produce works of similar calibre. The literary landscape has changed, and the influences that shaped the works of yesteryear are no longer present.

It has undergone a significant transformation, rendering it challenging for erstwhile widely circulated magazines to replicate their past success. Iconic Urdu magazines, such as those edited by Ali Sardar Jaffri, Ahmed Nadeem Qasmi, and Sibte Hassan, were products of their time, exerting a profound influence on their era. However, such publications are now a rare sight.

In essence, the literary magazines that once shaped the cultural and intellectual discourse of their time are now a distant memory, a victim of the evolving literary landscape and the diminishing quality of publications.While iconic thinkers like Lenin, Castro, Mandela, and Gandhi have significantly impacted history, a closer examination reveals that circumstances and historical context ultimately shape these individuals.

The writer is a freelance columnist.