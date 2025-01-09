Was 2024 the Year of Democracy?

The world bid farewell to 2024 which forged a phase marked by its democratic struggles, political reforms, and major shifts in power. From the streets of Dhaka to the battlefields of Myanmar, from election rallies of Washington to war-torn Syria and Ukraine, and to the polls of India and Russia, 2024 left behind a legacy that may reshape global politics with tremendous effects and transformational reforms across the globe.

As the last hospital in Gaza has been shut down, and Palestinians are on the verge of eternal extinction, hope remains the only beacon since the world has abandoned them. Meanwhile, a country with liberal values has unprecedentedly rocked by a coup, with South Korea witnessed political upheaval as its President faced an arrest warrant.

In 2024, almost half of the world’s population was in political temperature to go the polls across more than 80 countries since it was heralded as “the year of democracy”. But even in what we call “successful democracies” – freedom of speech, plurality of media and equality of participation were in immense threats. There was widespread political upheaval, rise of commodity prices as well as corruption and civic unrest in countries across continents that fueled violence and various other tragedies.

Across countries, people demanded freedom, accountability, fair elections and overall change of heavily corrupted systems. Among the stories that defined the year 2024, Bangladesh emerged as a symbol of democratic hope as it earned its place in The Economist’s “Country of the Year” in which the country has been praised for overthrowing an autocrat as well as restoring order in the first place.

Here is a review of incidents that occurred in key countries that indicate how those nations are going to navigate their democratic futures:

Bangladesh: The Revolution That Captivated the World

The year began in Bangladesh with prolonged dissatisfaction under the autocratic rule of Sheikh Hasina, with manipulated election held on 7 January; the Awami League won an easy victory with every opposition being silenced, jailed and even killed. But the July Revolution changed everything, by captivating the world’s attention citizens from all walks of life including students, opposition parties, civil societies and mass people came to the streets, bringing an end to the ruling party’s 15-year old oppressive regime.

Later on, when the reformist government took seat led by Chief Adviser Dr. Muhammad Yunus, economic reform and restoring rule of law have become priorities to change the long-sustained corrupt system of Bangladesh.

The Economist’s “Country of the Year” credit is yet to be maintained in rebuilding democracy through collective action. Point to be noted as democratic uprising in Bangladesh has been decided in the streets, not at the polls.

Syria: Another Unprecedented Change

After 12 years of longstanding civil war as well as almost 50 years of autocratic rule by two generations of tyrants, Syria became free. With emerging horrendous stories of the hidden cells of Sednaya Prison, Syria seems to be recovered from reign of fear. With Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the alliance of rebel groups announced reforms in the country bringing Syrian interests for the first time.

It is a matter of fact that the western alliance did not want HTS to come to power. However, in growing escalation of Iran and Israel, HTS was implicitly permitted to overthrow Al Assad regime, cutting off Iran’s arms and logistical supply chain with Hezbollah. Turkey has played major role negotiating with the West to bring HTS in power of Syria, defeating both Russian and Iranian interests there.

United States: Trump’s Return

The US presidential election, amidst a deeply polarized political landscape, saw Donald Trump reelected. Despite controversies, the reelection of Mr. Donald Trump raises concern not only in USA but to various upcoming international negotiations. Trump is notorious who has already stacked courts, and with his populist demands, attempted an insurrection to maintain power. In world stage, he altered major relations with countries like Russia, India and those in the Middle East.

Yet still democratic divide remains as Trump 2.0 is taking power in USA, institutions in the USA are one of those to bring its vibrant democracy forward.

Gaza: A Year of Unrelenting Crisis

In 2024, Gaza endured the most suffering in its history, with the whole city becoming rubbles and dreams becoming shattered. In a full blown war toward the common people by Israeli forces, the casualties turned some of Palestinian families erased from existence, turning the nation to extinction. The modern era has seen no such thing like a nation is being extinct while the world does nothing.

In US universities, student protests for saving lives in Gaza were also suppressed, revealing a lack of value placed on freedom of speech. This has also prompted a reevaluation of what freedom of speech should truly mean in a democratic society.

South Korea: A Shocking Coup

In an unbelievable move, South Korea which often considered as an example of liberal democracy faced an exceptional coup in October when factions within the military under President Yoon Suk-yeol seized power. The coup shocked the world, most notably, citizens within South Korea rallied for returned to democracy.

An arrest warrant was issued after Yoon, which is remarkably unseen against a sitting president in South Korea’s history. Question remains will this incident impact democratic navigation in South Korea in recent times?

Myanmar: Ethnic Armed Organizations Strike Back

Myanmar’s Ethnic Armed Organizations (EAOs) has launched a coordinated offensive and gained significant momentum against the military Junta regime. The Chin National Army (CNA) in Chin state and Arakan Amry (AA) in Rakhaine state as well as many other factions in the country are now challenging the iron-fist Junta regime in Naypyidaw. However, concerns remain as the rebels are backed by Chinese interests, will they tend to democratic reforms or anything else that favors China in the end?

Sri Lanka

Anura Kumara Dissanayake has been elected as Sri Lanka’s new President and the Marxist-leaning politician is playing a key role in deciding the future of reforms of the debt-ridden nation in the Indian Ocean. Slowly but steadily the country is emerging from a crushing financial crisis that ousted Rajapaksa rule in 2022. A nation of 22 million, Sri Lanka now hopes for its democracy may show financial recovery from the crushing economic crisis.

The Future of Democracy in 2025 and Beyond

As the world moves into 2025, the incidents of 2024 will have tremendous impacts into upcoming events. For democracy to thrive in the world, strengthening institutions and promoting inclusivity will be crucial besides taking mass aspirations into consideration. Analyzing incidents from world politics, the implications for global democratic health continue to subjects of debates. In the developed world, voter dissatisfaction remains over issues like ineffective governance and inflation, while in many parts of the globe, democracy is craved through violence in the streets.

As the Time magazine pronounced 2024 as a “make-or-break year” for democracy, it can be said only elections no more guarantee democracy, rather forging effective institutions is a key to surpassing the setbacks.

The writer is a freelance columnist.