All hell will break out if Hamas hostages not back by inauguration: Trump

President-elect Trump repeated his warnings that all hell will break loose in the Middle East if hostages kidnapped from Israel and held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip are not released before his inauguration on Jan. 20.

“It will not be good for Hamas, and it will not be good, frankly, for anyone,” Trump said during a press conference at his residence in Florida, Mar-A-Lago. “All hell will break out. I don’t have to say anymore, but that’s what it is.”

Steve Witkoff, Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, said at the same press conference that there’s been a lot of progress on efforts to release about 100 hostages held in the Gaza Strip, saying he’s hopeful a deal is achieved ahead of the inauguration.