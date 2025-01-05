Two-day session of ‘National Curriculum Review Committee’ concluded at IUB

Two-Day session of ‘National Curriculum Review Committee’ concluded at the campus of Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB).

IUB with the collaboration of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) organized this two-day session.

HEC, through its Academic Division, successfully accomplished the task of developing the curriculum of B.S. and M.S. in Psychology.

National Curriculum Review Committee, chaired by Dr. Amjad Hussain D.G. Curriculum and Muhammad Ali Baig, Deputy Director HEC, facilitated by Muhammad Amad and Sajjad Haider, provided a wonderful intellectual platform for the national experts of the field.

National Curriculum Review Committee, through rigorous scientific discussion, gave valuable suggestions for psychology curriculum modification and improvement.

HEC’s impeccable organisation and hospitality of the committee meeting successfully served the purpose of the meeting for revision of curricula for B.S. and M.S. programs in Psychology, hence aligning the curriculum with indigenous needs, international standards, and HEC policies, including the Undergraduate Education Policy V 1.1 (2023) and Graduate Education Policy (2023).

The esteemed panel of experts from various universities across Pakistan participated actively, providing valuable insights into modernising psychology education.

The meeting was attended by renowned academicians including Dr. Uzma Ali, Institute of Clinical Psychology, Karachi, Dr. Zainab Hussain Bhutto, Bahria University Karachi, Dr. Saima Dawood, University of the Punjab, Lahore, Dr.

Khalid Mahmood Bhatti, GC University Faisalabad,Dr. Shahid Iqbal, Federal urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology, Dr. Iram Batool Awan, Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan, Dr. Mazhar Iqbal Bhatti, International Islamic University Islamabad, Dr. Haziq Mehmood, University of Management and Technology, Lahore, Prof. Dr. Samar Fahd, Department of Applied Psychology, The Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Dr. Sadiq Hussain, Karakoram International University, Gilgit-Baltistan, Dr. Musaffa Butt, GC University Lahore, Dr. Saima Ambreen, University of Balochistan, Quetta, Asmatullah Khan, BUITEMS University, Quetta, Dr. Rubina Hanif, Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad, Dr. Tahir Farid, Abdul Wali Khan University of Mardan, Dr. Najma Iqbal Malik, University of Sargodha, Dr. Tamkeen Saleem, Shifa Tameer-e-Millat University, Islamabad.

During the two-day session, participants engaged in detailed deliberations to refine the eligibility criteria, program learning outcomes, scheme of studies, and course learning outcomes for both undergraduate and graduate programs.

Special focus was given to ensure that the curricula meet the evolving needs of the discipline and equip graduates to contribute meaningfully to academia, research, and the professional field.

National Curriculum Review Committee of the Higher Education Commission thanked Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran for his cooperation in organising the meeting at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and appreciated the role of the HEC in promoting cooperation among experts to enhance the quality of psychology education in Pakistan.