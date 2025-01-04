CJP calls JCP meeting for high courts judges’ appointment

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Yahya Afridi has convened four separate meetings of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) for the appointment of additional judges in high courts.

It reports in media that CJP will convene a meeting on January 17 to review appointments of additional judges for Islamabad and Balochistan High Courts.

The commission will consider nominations for four positions in the Islamabad High Court and three in the Balochistan High Court.

The Sindh High Court’s session is set for January 23 to deliberate on 12 additional judge nominations. Similarly, the Peshawar High Court will hold its meeting on February 1, focusing on nine nominations.

The Lahore High Court will conclude the series with a meeting on February 6, discussing 10 additional judge appointments.