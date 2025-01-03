Pakistan raises concerns over Indian extraterritorial killings

Foreign Office expressed serious concerns on Thursday regarding India’s alleged extraterritorial and extrajudicial killings inside Pakistan. This comes after reports revealed that New Delhi had ordered the killing of individuals within Pakistan that it considers a threat to its national interests.

The Washington Post recently reported that India’s intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), has been carrying out assassinations in Pakistan since 2021.

Similar claims were made earlier by The Guardian, which stated that India’s government had ordered the killings of at least 20 individuals in Pakistan as part of a broader strategy to eliminate perceived terrorists living abroad.

At her weekly news briefing in Islamabad, FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch condemned these actions, saying that India’s campaign of killings and abductions has spread beyond Pakistan. She highlighted that this network of extraterritorial activities has raised concerns in several countries globally.

She also reiterated Pakistan’s desire for peaceful and cooperative relations with its neighbours, particularly Afghanistan. She assured that Pakistan has a strong dialogue mechanism in place with Afghanistan and aims to continue discussions on bilateral issues, including security and border management.

Responding to concerns about national security, Baloch affirmed that Pakistan is fully capable of defending its sovereignty against any internal or external threats.

Addressing another question, the spokesperson clarified Pakistan’s position on Gwadar port, stating that it is developed with China’s support solely for Pakistan’s development and denied any intentions of offering military bases to foreign powers.