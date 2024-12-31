Light snowfall forecast for Balochistan, K-P; Karachi to stay cold and dry

Cold and dry weather is set to continue across most parts of Sindh, with misty and foggy conditions expected in the central and upper districts of the province.

Meanwhile light rain or snow is expected at isolated places in north-western Balochistan, Upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan during the evening and night,

The latest weather forecast indicates that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, with a shallow westerly wave likely to affect the western and northern regions from Tuesday evening.

In Karachi, sunny weather will prevail, with temperatures ranging between 9°C and 11°C. The humidity level will be at 51%.

However, foggy conditions are expected to dominate in cities like Nawabshah, Sukkur, and Mohenjo-Daro, with temperatures dropping to as low as 2°C in Mithi and 3°C in Mohenjo-Daro.

Meanwhile, Dadu will experience sunny weather with temperatures around 5°C to 6°C, and Hyderabad will see pleasant sunny conditions with temperatures ranging from 10°C to 12°C.

Looking ahead to the next 48 hours, the weather is expected to remain mainly cold and dry across the country, with very cold and partly cloudy conditions in hilly areas.

Dense fog will continue to affect plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and upper Sindh during the night and early morning hours. The weather over the past 24 hours has been cold and dry across most of the country, with dense fog reported in districts of Punjab and upper Sindh.

Minimum temperatures recorded included -11°C in Leh, -9°C in Skardu, and -7°C in Gilgit. The weather is expected to remain similar in the coming days, with foggy conditions persisting in parts of Sindh.

The twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad have experienced an unusually dry winter in 2024. This prolonged drought, now exceeding 3.5 months, has significantly reduced water levels in the three main dams that supply the region and caused groundwater levels to drop as deep as 800 feet.

The absence of rainfall has also worsened air pollution, with Islamabad recording an alarming air quality index (AQI) of 204 and Rawalpindi at 170. Recreational areas and trees in the twin cities are coated with thick dust, while crop cultivation in the Potohar region, including wheat, is facing severe challenges.

The Agriculture Department has called for prayer for rain in response to the worsening situation. Historically, November and December bring winter rains to the region, but this year has been marked by unusual dryness and a drought.