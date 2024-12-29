Olivia Hussey passes away at 73 years of age

Hollywood is mourning one of their own. Olivia Hussey Eisley, star of the 1968 film Romeo and Juliet, has died. She was 73. “It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Olivia Hussey Eisley, who went peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones on December 27th,” read a post shared on the actress’ Instagram page. “Olivia was a remarkable person whose warmth, wisdom, and pure kindness touched the lives of all who knew her.”

The message continued, “Olivia lived a life full of passion, love, and dedication to the arts, spirituality, and kindness towards animals. Olivia leaves behind a loving family- her children, Alex, Max, and India, her husband of 35 years David Glen Eisley, and grandson, Greyson, and a legacy of love that will forever be cherished in our hearts.”

Olivia was born in 1951 in Buenos Aires, Argentina to an Argentine dad, tango singer Andrés Osuna, and British mom, Joy Hussey. The actress spent most of her childhood in her mom’s native England and began her acting career as a teenager, appearing in plays before making her onscreen debut on the TV show Drama 61-67.

At age 15, she landed her big break playing Juliet in Franco Zeffirelli’s 1968 film adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. The movie won two Oscars and both Olivia and Leonard Whiting won Golden Globes for their leading performances.

In 2022, she and the fellow British actor sued the movie’s production company, Paramount Studios, alleging they were filmed in the nude for the film without their knowledge while they were minors. A Los Angeles judge dismissed the case in 2023, ruling that found their depiction could not be considered child pornography and that the pair filed their claim too late, NBC News reported.

In addition to Romeo and Juliet, Olivia is known for her role in the 1974 holiday slasher film Black Christmas. She also played Mary in the 1977 miniseries Jesus of Nazareth and starred in the 1979 movie Death on the Nile and the 1990 miniseries It, based on Stephen King’s hit novel. In 1997, Olivia guest starred on Boy Meets World as Topanga’s Aunt Prudence.

Throughout the ’90s and aughts, the actress completed a lot of voiceover work on shows such as Batman Beyond and Star Wars: The Old Republic. Olivia’s last role was in the 2015 film Social Suicide. In the film, which is inspired by Romeo and Juliet, she and Leonard play the parents of a character portrayed by her real-life daughter India.