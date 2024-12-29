Border Order

The western borders of Pakistan are edging dangerously close to becoming a full-fledged war zone. Recent airstrikes on TTP hideouts deep inside Afghanistan and subsequent skirmishes along the border only point to the rising tensions. The joint infiltration attempt by militants, including members of the Afghan Taliban, signals a troubling escalation.

Despite weather and terrain challenges, our security forces deserve credit for their effective response and neutralising the attack. There are reports of over 15 militants killed, including Afghan Taliban members. Yet, these victories come at a price, as our brave heroes become targets of militants in the backdrop of escalating violence.

Terrorist attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan have reached alarming levels. With militant groups operating across the border, Pakistan faces a dual challenge of external aggression and internal sabotage. The Centre for Research and Security Studies says there has been a sharp 90pc increase in violence during the third quarter of 2024.

This surge in violence is not just about militants crossing borders. Sleeper cells and local sympathisers of militant groups pose an equally grave threat. Pakistan has repeatedly urged Kabul to prevent its territory from being used by groups like the TTP. However, the Afghan Taliban are an equal partner in supporting the TTP. Diplomatic pressure must be coupled with decisive action on the ground.

The frequency of recent operations in South Waziristan and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa shows the heavy presence of terrorist outfits and the military’s commitment to tackling the threat. Pakistan has been at war on terror for over two decades, and this time, the effort must go beyond immediate skirmishes. Sleeper cells and networks providing local support to militants must be identified and dismantled. This is a crucial step in ensuring that militants have no haven within Pakistan’s borders. *