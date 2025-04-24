Pakistan urges unity amid rising tensions with India over Pahalgam attack

Pakistan’s political leaders have called for unity after India blamed Islamabad for the Pahalgam attack. Following New Delhi’s sudden suspension of water, trade, and visa treaties, leaders urged a joint response. They warned that internal divisions must end to face the growing regional crisis together.

Former Senator Mushahid Hussain condemned India’s move to halt the Indus Waters Treaty. He called it a serious breach of international law and urged taking the matter to the International Court of Justice. He also dismissed the chances of military conflict, recalling India’s failed response in Pulwama 2019.

Senator Sherry Rehman criticized India’s swift and harsh reaction, calling it disproportionate and damaging to diplomacy. She emphasized that suspending the water treaty, which withstood wars, was neither legal nor wise. According to her, it raises deeper questions about India’s motives.

Other leaders, including Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, stressed the need for cross-party cooperation. They said the crisis demands engaging all political forces, including the opposition. A National Security Committee meeting has been scheduled to finalize Pakistan’s official response.