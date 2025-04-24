Apple beats Samsung to become world’s top smartphone brand in 2025

Apple has officially surpassed Samsung to become the world’s top smartphone brand in the first quarter of 2025. According to Counterpoint Research, strong iPhone 15 sales and rising global demand helped Apple take the lead. This marks a major comeback for the tech giant after falling behind Samsung in recent quarters.

The global smartphone market grew by 3% year-over-year. Most of this growth came from emerging regions like Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. These areas saw better economic recovery and easier access to smartphones, especially through financing options.

A big boost came from China, where a temporary consumer subsidy in January encouraged more people to buy iPhones. Apple’s focus on premium features and tight integration across its ecosystem also helped drive sales globally. Meanwhile, Samsung struggled with lower demand for its budget and mid-range models.

Though Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series performed well, it wasn’t enough to match Apple’s momentum. As the smartphone market continues to shift, more detailed data is expected soon to reveal whether Apple can hold this lead in upcoming quarters.