Extreme heatwave grips Punjab, temperature may hit 45°C by month-end

Punjab is experiencing a strong heatwave, and temperatures are expected to reach 45°C by the end of April. The Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) warned that southern areas like Bahawalnagar, Multan, and Dera Ghazi Khan will face the worst conditions. On Wednesday, Bahawalnagar already recorded 44°C, while other cities crossed 40°C.

In response, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has ordered all departments to stay alert. The government has set up heatwave counters in hospitals. It is also ensuring clean drinking water in Cholistan. PDMA has asked citizens to avoid going out and to wear light clothes.

Schools have been told to change schedules or start early vacations if heat increases further. All outdoor games and sports must be stopped. Schools must keep clean drinking water and working fans. They should also train staff to handle heat emergencies.

The PDMA is spreading awareness through media about heat safety. People are advised to stay home, drink plenty of water, and care for the elderly, sick, and children. It also warned that any physical work in the sun could be risky.